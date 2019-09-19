HMIN to produce new vehicle, add jobs

GREENSBURG – The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid will be built right here in Greensburg, Honda announced this week.
According to information provided by Honda, “The 2020 CR-V Hybrid is the first electrified SUV from the Honda brand in America, joining the Accord Hybrid and Insight as the third electrified Honda manufactured in the U.S. as the company moves to apply its advanced two-motor hybrid-electric system to all of its core U.S. models in the years ahead.”
The production of the new hybrid vehicle for the United States market will be at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana in Greensburg. Reports say Honda will invest $4.2 million and will add 34 new jobs in the plant to support the production of the new vehicle.
The Greensburg plant currently produces the standard CR-V and the Insight hybrid sedan.
Honda’s Russells Point, Ohio, plant will manufacture the CR-V Hybrid’s two-motor power unit, and the company’s Anna, Ohio, engine plant will produce its 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, according to Honda.
Honda also announced this week the standard CR-V will be getting a “major boost” and will be “sporting freshened styling, new features and upgraded powertrains.”
In addition to upgrades such as bolder front and rear styling, redesigned wheels and standard Honda Sensing safety and driver assistive technology, all non-hybrid 2020 CR-V models are power by the 1.5 liter VTEC Turbo engine.
Honda reports the 2020 CR-V will go on sale at Honda dealerships nationwide this fall, and the hybrid model will be available early next year.
“The Honda CR-V is the best-selling CUV over the past two decades and the updates we’ve made to the 2020 model, including a new hybrid-electric variant, solidify its position as a leader in the compact SUV market,” Senior Vice President of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Company, Inc. Henio Arcangeli, Jr. said. “The CR-V Hybrid also signifies our direction to bring Honda hybrid-electric technology to all core models and to invest in the production of electrified vehicles in America.”
HMIN started mass production in Greensburg in 2008.
Earlier this year, HMIN produced their 2 millionth vehicle.
Honda is also celebrating its 40th anniversary of manufacturing products in North America this month.
