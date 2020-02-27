GREENSBURG — Decatur County resident Charlie Hocker has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Decatur County Council.
Hocker, born in Lexington, Kentucky, went to college at Morehead State University where he served in the ROTC. He later served with U.S. Army Intelligence in Vietnam.
After time spent in the military, he worked for RCA in Marion, Indiana, before being recruited to Hill-Rom in Batesville. He retired from Hill-Rom and moved to Decatur County.
He said as a conservative Republican his faith values are the most important things in his life.
Hocker often attends county council meetings and said he is concerned its current members lack vision.
“I see a lack of accountability, and that concerns me,” he said. “We are a republic: of the people, by the people and for the people.”
He is also concerned with the many comments he’s heard from around the community concerning the new jail and taxes.
“It’s important to me because it’s important to them. With my history in business, my objectives are to save money. I was in a position of authority to do those types of activities, and I’ve saved companies millions of dollars. I’m a do-er, not a politician. I have an overall goal to assess the situation and come up with a plan for saving people money.”
Hocker said that he worked with Hillenbrand Industries during their strategic alliance to cut costs while taking time out of the process and saving time.
“I’ve done this with suppliers to Hill-Rom, and during the process we ended up saving the corporation $1.5 million in a year’s time,” he said.
“I believe you have to follow the money,” he continued. “Starting with the biggest expenses, we have to whittle away at those, reducing them and saving the public money. Then we turn to the smaller expenses as well, whittling away until their smaller even still. To start that process, you have to change your way of thinking. I’ve lead teams through major cost reductions, and if I can do it for private companies I can certainly do it for local government.”
Reiterating that he wants to save the citizens of Decatur County money, he said he will also help local residents live a better life.
“I believe in servant leadership,” said Hocker. “My motivation is to serve others with respect and dignity, and I feel like I have the skill sets and the values to serve the community.”
Hocker said his experience in the workforce and in the church community will help drive his approach.
“I like working with the people in this county. I’m an extrovert, and I like to work with them, laugh and joke and cut-up with them as well,” he said. “This county needs leadership. As the Bible said, ‘Without vision, the people will perish.’ I’m not a politician, I’m a people person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.