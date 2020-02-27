Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.