EVANSVILLE - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently announced a commitment of $475 million in funding dedicated to three transformational infrastructure projects across southern Indiana that will enhance Indiana’s top-rated transportation network as the Crossroads of America.
The three projects Gov. Holcomb include:
Extending Ind. 101 from U.S. 50 to the Ohio River in Switzerland, Ohio and Dearborn counties.
“Indiana’s location and extensive transportation network make our state one of the most attractive places in the country to do business and create jobs,” Gov. Holcomb said. “These projects will better connect our communities, enhance commerce within and beyond our borders and deliver value for Hoosiers for generations to come.”
INDOT will begin development of an approximately $200 million extension of Ind. 101 to connect with the existing portion of the highway at U.S. 50 near Milan and at the Ohio River crossing via Markland Dam near Vevay. The 25-mile new highway extension will provide a direct connection for Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland County communities to both I-71 and I-74 and offer a new cross-river route for freight traffic through Southeast Indiana. Initial planning for the project will begin within the next year.
“Modern, safe, reliable transportation infrastructure is a must have to compete for talent, growth and job creation in today’s economy,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “With Indiana’s commitment to taking care of our existing roads and bridges and our investment in major projects, our state is delivering a transportation system that plays a major role in creating one of the nation’s best business climates."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.