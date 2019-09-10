INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags at state facilities across Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents statewide to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.
