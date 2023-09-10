INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has announced details of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 2.0, which was part of his 2023 Next Level Agenda and approved by the Indiana General Assembly in this year’s legislative session.
The second round of $500 million was a direct response to the significant demand for quality of place investments from communities across the state.
The first round of the nationally recognized READI program has awarded regions over $487 million of the initiative’s original $500 million in the form of grants. These funds will support 361 unique quality of place, quality of life, quality of opportunity and workforce projects and programs across all 17 Indiana READI regions.
These projects are made possible by a combined $12.2 billion of public, private and nonprofit dollars invested to transform communities.
On average, every dollar provided by the state was matched with $26 from outside entities that will attract and develop talent and enhance the lives of current and future generations of Hoosiers.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced funding awards in December 2021, allocating READI’s $500 million to 17 regions in Indiana, and began working collaboratively with regions last year to begin designating match funding to specific, shovel-ready projects and programs. Less than two years later, transformational investments are already underway across the state.
READI 2.0 projects will be focused primarily on population growth and quality of life investments.
