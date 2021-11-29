RUSHVILLE — In the spirit of holiday cheer and giving, the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry has a big day planned for Wednesday.
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry, 109 E. 3rd Street, will be giving out Holiday Bags for Rush County families. The bags will have everything needed for a nice meal that can be shared with your family.
The Holiday Bags will be available at the food pantry from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Mark your calendars Rush County residents, this is a one-day only event.
Those who stop by the pantry are allowed to pick up a bag for their family and one bag for a family that is unable to make it to the pantry. If you are a first-time visitor to the food pantry, organizers ask that you bring something with your current address on it.
About the Food Pantry
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. This is open only to Rush County residents.
The Rush County Community Assistance mission is to assist families in need with the procurement of food above and beyond their income and supplemental government programs. The food pantry is an agency for Gleaners of Indiana and is supported by Midwest Food Bank. The food pantry is also a part of the Feeding America Network.
According to the website (https://rushcountycommunityassistancefoodpantry.weebly.com/), this is some of what the food pantry provides:
- Store and distribute donated and purchased perishable and non-perishable food items to any Rush County person that needs food assistance.
- Continue to work on reducing food waste in our community.
- Assist families in meal planning.
- Raise public awareness of issues related to food and hunger.
- Provide First Responders with emergency food bags for their vehicles to be distributed to anyone that needs food assistance.
- Distribute USDA commodities once a month.
- Support other food pantry in our community as needed.
