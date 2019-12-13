GREENSBURG – As 2019 draws to a close, the Greensburg Adult Center is finishing on a high note. Actually, on several high notes!
The Center recently held its annual Christmas pitch-in dinner with more than 70 in attendance.
The Pitch-in Committee decorated the dining room, prepared a baked ham dinner (with help from O’Mara Foods) and served a warm wassail greeting to all. The guests provided the rest with a bounty of salads, side dishes and desserts.
The evening included a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus (played by John and Melly Allgeier) and Christmas carols provided by the St. Mary’s Youth Choir (led by Kristi Lowe and Sara (Stier) Biggs). What many don’t realize is that “wassail” is a term that actually means a “holiday visit” and dates back to medieval England of the 15th century A.D.
Adult Center Director Monty Shields led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and the holiday meal blessing.
Following dinner, all were entertained by the local singing group the “Songbirds” led by Mary Preble. This year’s performance featured two soloists, June Ryle singing “Were You There?” and Karen Smith singing “Mary Did You Know?” both accompanied by Donna Swigart.
“2019 has been a year in transition at the Adult Center”, said Bertha Head, president of the board of directors. “We have worked really hard this year to bring new life to the Center with speakers and new activities for mind and body.”
Shields added, “We begin 2020 with a promise to make the New Year even better. The G.A.C. Newsletter will now be free to those who wish to subscribe. We have added generous sponsors to help make this a reality.”
The Greensburg Adult Center is open to all Decatur County and surrounding area residents who are 50 or more years young. The Center has a library, a game and card-playing room, a computer room, and an event/dining room.
Activities include card games, crafts, exercise and assorted educational guest speakers.
The Center is open 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional evening activities.
All are welcome to stop by the Center at 905 E. Main Street, Greensburg to get a copy of the monthly calendar, take a tour, get a copy of the free newsletter, or to sign up for the newsletter.
Questions may be directed to 812-663-2232.
