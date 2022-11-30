RUSHVILLE - Rush County Community Assistance, the food pantry at 109 E. Third Street, is ready to assist local families in need of help obtaining food for a holiday meal.
For one day only, Wednesday, December 7, RCCA will be giving out holiday bags for Rush County families.
According to the organization's board of directors president Darilyn Bedel, the bags will have everything you need for a nice meal that you can share with your family.
Food pantry visitors on December 7 will be able to pick up a holiday bag for themselves and one other bag for someone unable to get to the pantry.
"If you have a neighbor or know of anyone that could use a holiday food bag, please stop by," Bedel said. "We want to make sure that no family goes without food during the holidays."
Visitors who have never visited the pantry before are asked to bring something that has their current address on it such as a utility bill or driver's license.
The RCCA food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Monday every month for commodities distribution, which is everyone’s second shopping day.
Open to Rush County residents only.
