GREENSBURG – The holiday season is a special time of year. It is a time when friends and families can be together and share the love of the season with one another. It is also a time to honor those individuals who have made a difference in our lives as well as remember loved ones who can no longer celebrate with us.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital would like to help you celebrate those individuals and cherish the memories of your loved ones.
DCMH will be displaying a “Love Light Tree” in the main entrance of the hospital. All hospital staff and community members are encouraged to place an ornament on the tree “in honor of” or “in memory of” someone special in their life.
The ornament may be purchased for a minimum donation of $5.
The deadline to purchase ornaments is Wednesday, Dec. 18. All money that is donated will be graciously given to a family of our cancer center, chosen by the Cancer Care staff, to help make the family’s Christmas a little brighter this year.
All memorials and honorariums will be listed in the Greensburg Daily News.
Shine some light on someone special this holiday season while helping to make a cancer family have a very Merry Christmas.
