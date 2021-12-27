BATESVILLE – The holidays are a festive time of year when we share special moments with our family, friends, and loved ones, and look ahead to a new year filled with promise and opportunity. We reflect upon our many blessings and are grateful for the sacrifices being made by our military and public safety personnel who protect our nation, safeguard our freedom, and secure our liberties.
During this season of hope and joy, Mayor Mike Bettice offered his thanks to all Batesville community members for their continued collaboration, cooperation, and support.
“You are the foundation of Batesville, and your active civic engagement contributes significantly to the progress and advancement of our city,” he said. “I also express my appreciation to all City of Batesville employees for their dedication, commitment, and service to our community. The outstanding work you perform each and every day meeting the needs of our neighbors enhances the quality of life and exemplifies what building a community is all about.”
In the spirit of the season, Bettice commended all community members and employees who have made a special effort to give back to the community.
“Thank you to your countless community volunteer initiatives and for spreading goodwill throughout our community with open and generous hearts.” he said. “As we look forward to new and exciting opportunities that lie ahead, we remain passionate about working together with all of you to build a better Batesville. My warmest wishes to you and your loved ones for a Merry Christmas, a joyous holiday season, and a happy, healthy, and successful New Year. May God bless you and your families.”
