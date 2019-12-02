GREENSBURG – There will be a Hometown Networking meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hampton Inn & Suites, 2075 N. Michigan Avenue.
All interested are invited for a free lunch, door prizes and an opportunity to network with other Decatur County business people and professionals.
Each year, during the group’s December meeting, they invite everyone to bring a door prize or two. For the past few years, they have had more door prizes than people, so if someone doesn’t have something to bring they are encouraged to attend anyway.
Attendees are also welcome to bring Christmas treats (meatballs, cookies, cheese balls, etc.) for everyone to enjoy. If you aren’t able to bring a treat, no problem. There will be plenty of food.
These meetings are designed to help everyone present grow their business, spread the word about upcoming events, and make connections.
There is never a fee of any kind. Sponsors provide the location, lunch, drinks, and even door prizes.
Attendees may arrive late or leave early as needed.
Any professional wanting to grow their business and connect with other business people in the area is welcome to attend.
For additional information, visit hometownnetworking.com.
