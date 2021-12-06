BATESVILLE — The City of Batesville, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville MainStreet co-hosted the 11th Annual Community Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade Friday in downtown Batesville.
Festivities began at 4 p.m. in Santa’s Village at Inspiration Park, located between E. Pearl and George streets. An inflatable bouncy house slide, costumed characters, carriage rides, Elfie Selfies, roasted marshmallows, hot cocoa and sweets were all available leading up to and after the holiday parade.
Batesville Area Arts Council’s Winter Wonder Light Display was lit up for the public to enjoy, located in the Village Green area. Choirs from the Batesville Intermediate, Middle and High schools, and the Batesville Area Arts Council Boar’s Head Carolers performed festive holiday music for the public.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Home for the Holidays Parade began at 6 p.m. at Batesville Memorial Pool, 108 N. Mulberry Street, turning left on George Street, left onto Main Street, right onto Boehringer, right on Park Avenue and concluded at Santa’s Village on George Street. Santa then disembarked from his sleigh to greet children before approaching the stage for the tree lighting.
Shannon Mullins with Miss Shannon’s Studio and Bryce Mullins led the crowd with a community sing-along as the crowds moved closer to the tree lighting.
Mayor Mike Bettice and two of his granddaughters joined Santa to conduct the official lighting of the tree following the sing-along. The 22-foot tree was donated by the family of the late Louis and Marjorie Siefert.
Santa entered his house after the tree lighting and local children lined up to visit with him. A viewing window was available on the side of the tiny house for family members and friends to watch.
The Gibson Theatre offered a free showing of The Christmas Chronicles at 7:30 p.m. co-sponsored by the Batesville Kiwanis and the Mayor’s Youth Council.
Organizers offered their special thanks to Mike Bohman of Bohman Christmas Tree Farm in Greensburg for donating a 12-foot tree for the front of the Memorial Building and to the Batesville Beautification League’s dedication to turning downtown Batesville into a magical wonderland.
