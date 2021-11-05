BATESVILLE – The City of Batesville, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are co-hosting the 11th Annual Community Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade on Friday, December 3, in downtown Batesville.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. in Santa’s Village at Inspiration Park, located between E. Pearl and George streets, and will feature an inflatable bouncy house slide, costumed characters, carriage rides, Elfie Selfies, roasted marshmallows, hot cocoa and sweets.
Walk through the Batesville Area Arts Council’s Winter Wonder Light Display at the Batesville Sky Project, located in the Village Green area. Enjoy festive music performed by choirs from the Batesville Intermediate, Middle and High schools, and listen to the Batesville Area Arts Council Boar’s Head Carolers.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Home for the Holidays Parade takes place at 6 p.m. and begins at Batesville Memorial Pool, 108 N. Mulberry Street, turning left on George Street, left onto Main Street, right onto Boehringer, right on Park Avenue and concluding at Santa’s Village on George Street where Santa will disembark from his sleigh to greet children before approaching the stage for the tree lighting.
Shannon Mullins with Miss Shannon’s Studio and Bryce Mullins will lead the crowd with a community sing-along.
Those interested in participating as a parade entry should contact the Chamber at chamber@batesvillein.com or (812) 934-3101.
Mayor Mike Bettice will join Santa to conduct the official lighting of the tree following the sing-along, at approximately 6:30 p.m. The 22-foot tree is graciously donated by the family of the late Louis and Marjorie Siefert.
“This event is one of my very favorites of the year. It’s a great time to see the whole community, residents and businesses, come together to celebrate the holiday season,” Mayor Bettice said.
The Gibson Theatre will offer a free showing of The Christmas Chronicles at 7:30 p.m. co-sponsored by the Batesville Kiwanis and the Mayor’s Youth Council.
Organizers offered their special thanks to Mike Bohman of Bohman Christmas Tree Farm in Greensburg for donating a 12-foot tree for the front of the Memorial Building and to the Batesville Beautification League’s dedication to turning downtown Batesville into a magical wonderland.
Attendees are asked to social distance from members outside of their household. Hand sanitizers will be available.
