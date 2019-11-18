GREENSBURG - This year's Downtown Greensburg Holiday Walk will take place Dec. 14, and there are some especially unique amusements planned for shoppers finishing up their yearly purchases.
An "ice skating rink" is probably the last thing anyone would expect as an addition to the holiday cheer on the square, but MainStreet Greensburg President Erika Gunn said that's just one of the things area residents can look forward to.
"It's going to be a fake skating rink, but fun nevertheless," she said.
The rink, actually made of interlocking panels which are made of a material called VHMW-PE (Very High Molecular Weight Polyethylene) and leased from a private company, will be constructed, complete with benches, in the city parking lot adjacent to Tarouya/Rouge on the Square's southeast side.
"It's something that people would never expect, and with it being free like everything else at the holdiay walk, I think it will give families a nice chance to do something unusual for change," Gunn said.
Working in conjunction with the annual Train Show in the First Presbyterian of Greensburg basement, there will be ice sculptures, a Christmas parade and pony rides.
"We're also trying to decide on a place where children can paint cookies while they wait for Santa," Gunn said, "but that's still in the planning stages."
Gunn and the MainStreet Greensburg Board of Directors shifted into high gear with the recent departure of Annie-Terrah Nunley, the most recent MainStreet Executive Director who resigned last week after less than a year's tenure with the organization.
"We're not ramping up into stress mode because I think we're headed in a good direction. I'm excited, and I feel like this is going to the best Holiday Walk ever! We're going to figure out what families like to do and we're going to make it happen," Gunn said.
She added that she thinks the organization is headed in the right direction, and also feels that the MainStreet mission "rhymes" with other key players in the growth the community is experiencing.
Bryan Robbins of the EDC, Phillip Deiwert of the Decatur County Visitors Center, and even Mayor-elect Josh Marsh seem to be "singing the same songs" as they stay poised for one of the largest growth spurts in Greensburg's history.
Local fingers are crossed.
A replacement for Nunley is in process.
"We aren't in an immediate rush to fill the position. We are tweaking the job description and making some decisions about the position," Gunn explained.
Grant writing experience, project management, marketing, social media and time management are all good qualities for the new director, according to Gunn.
"The plan is to start interviewing in December because we do want things to keep moving along," she said. "And we want to continue working with the merchants on the square. That's why we're here. I want to get us back to that."
Persons interested in the executive director position should send their resume to execdirector@mainstreetgreensburg.com
