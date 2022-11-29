OLDENBURG — The Village of Spires welcomes everyone to spend the day shopping and strolling the streets of Oldenburg on Saturday, December 3 for their annual Holiday Under the Spires event.
The Sisters of St. Francis Motherhouse, A Beautiful World, Carriage House Antiques, Golden Turtle, Oldenburg Spirits, Schwestern, the Village Store and pop-up shops throughout the town will offer holiday specials. Established shops plan to be open extra hours to accommodate the crowds for this special event.
The Brau Haus, Creek Bottom Brewery, the Pearl Street Pub and Wagner’s Village Inn will also feature extended hours and holiday specials.
Holy Family Church is hosting a roast beef dinner that runs from noon to 7 p.m.as well as a breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m.
The Sisters of St. Francis will be selling homemade baked goods in front of the Motherhouse until they sell out.
The Village Store is hosting a daylong sale and Holtkamp wine tasting.
A Village Spirits bourbon and eggnog tasting is set for 9 a.m.
Horse-drawn wagon rides with Santa are taking place from 1 to 5 p.m., and the evening concludes with the Batesville Area Arts Council presenting the Boar’s Head Festival at Holy Family Church.
This is an event to renew the Christmas spirit and foster peace on earth and goodwill to all, according to Oldenburg Academy representatives.
More information and timelines can be found on the Holiday Under the Spires Facebook page.
