SHELBYVILLE - The Skyline Drive-In in Shelbyville will have the theatrical premiere of the zany new comedy "Dennis & Henry's Post-Divorce Checklist" on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, alongside A24’s highly anticipated “PEARL.”
Shot almost entirely in and around Shelbyville, this film features none other than our very own Rupert Boneham of “Survivor” fame. Co-starring with Rupert are Hollywood and television veterans John Henry Richardson and Mary Deese alongside co-writers and co-directors Bryan Wilson and Raymond Kester.
Featuring a colorful supporting cast of talented Indiana locals, “Dennis & Henry” go on quite an adventure as they try and get back to living and follow a checklist given to them by Rupert’s character “Michael” after they both suffer simultaneous divorces.
Richardson, Wilson and Boneham will be in town for the premiere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.