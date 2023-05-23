GREENSBURG/BATESVILLE – Adam’s Fun Run Jeep and Side by Side fundraiser is scheduled for June 18, beginning and ending at Enochsburg Hall, 9995 E. Base Road, Greensburg. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the ride departs at noon.
Adam Holtkamp passed away in a tragic farming accident in 2021. The 34-year-old father of one had another baby due any day at the time of his accident. Born in Batesville, he was a lifelong farmer and owner of Holtkamp Family Land and Livestock. His wife Jamie started the scholarship fund in his honor in order to keep his memory and legacy alive in the community.
The cost is $25 per rider, $20 for meal only and $10 per child for ride/meal for children 10 and under. Ribeye sandwiches and hot dogs are the main options for the meals. Several raffle and a silent auction items will also be featured.
The Nuttin’ Fancy acoustic band is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Adam Holtkamp Memorial Scholarship.
In addition, a quarter beef raffle is currently underway with tickets available at Midtown Diner, Sunshine Sisters, Osgood Power Equipment and Stradley Hagerty dental office.
Another raffle prize is a 5-day South African hunting trip for 2 to 6 hunters at the Wild Wildebeest Lodge.
“Our community has always done so much to take care of and support us and this has already been no exception,” Jamie said. “We’re excited to continue planning this fun event for a great cause!”
