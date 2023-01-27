BATESVILLE - Home Helpers Home Care has announced that it has received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from HCP.
The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care.
Home Helpers Home Care is recognized among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.
“We’re excited to congratulate Home Helpers Home Care for their well-deserved achievement on earning the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” Todd Austin, President of HCP, said. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work that Home Helpers Home Care is putting in to provide high-quality care and employment – and their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”
Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award-winning providers have contracted with HCP to gather feedback from their clients by conducting live phone interviews with their clients each month.
Because HCP is a third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.
Home Helpers Home Care has proudly been awarded this high distinction for four years in a row.
