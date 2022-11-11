INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana saw growth in available housing inventory in October as home prices continued to increase.
F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, found that central Indiana housing inventory increased 68.8% compared to October 2021. Year-to-date home sale prices increased 12.9%, and pended home sales decreased by 27.4%.
The average October home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region was $322,813, an increase of 11.5% compared to October 2021.
In October 2022, 2,918 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 27.4% from the 4,022 sold in October 2021. Specifically:
• None of central Indiana’s 16 counties had an increase in pended home sales in October 2022.
• Brown County has the smallest decrease in pended home sales with a 6.3% decrease compared to October 2021.
• Putnam County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 41.2% fewer homes sold in October 2022 compared to this time last year.
Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices continued to increase:
• Decatur County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 21.5%.
• Hamilton County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $477,522.
• Homes sold in 18 days on average, which is 5.3% faster than in 2021. Hamilton County homes left the market 22.2%, or four days, more quickly than in 2021 – selling the fastest in the 16-county central Indiana area.
Central Indiana experienced a 68.8% increase in overall available home inventory in October 2022, with 1,981 more homes available for sale than in October 2021.
• Hamilton County had the largest inventory increase – up 177.6% compared to October 2021.
• Decatur County experienced the largest decrease in inventory – down 17.2% compared to this time last year.
“These are the trends we expect to see this time of year in central Indiana’s residential real estate market,” said Jim Litten, president of F.C. Tucker Company. “Despite an increase in the average sale price, the growth in available inventory offers prospective buyers more options when purchasing a home.”
Of the pended home sales in the region last month, three were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 28 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 294 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 826 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 875 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 704 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 188 were priced at $99,999 or less.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.