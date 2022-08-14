INDIANAPOLIS – July was a dynamic month for central Indiana’s residential real estate market with significant inventory increases across all 16 central Indiana counties, home sale prices continuing to increase and houses selling quickly.
Monthly real estate statistics from F.C. Tucker Company revealed that central Indiana housing inventory increased 63.8 percent compared to this time last year, while pended home sales decreased 10.9 percent compared to July 2021. Year-to-date home sale prices continued their upward climb, increasing 13.7 percent.
The average July home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region was $332,178 an increase of 11.1 percent compared to July 2021.
Pended home sales decreased, down 10.9 percent compared to this time last year.
Available housing inventory increased, up 63.8 percent compared to July 2021.
In July 2022, 3,794 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 10.9 percent from the 4,258 sold in July 2021.
Specifically:
Jackson County showed the greatest increase in pended home sales with 37.1 percent growth compared to July 2021.
Brown County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 47.7 percent fewer homes sold in July 2022 compared to this time last year.
Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices continued to increase:
Decatur County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 25.7 percent.
Boone County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $474,420, with Hamilton County close behind with an average year-to-date home sale price of $474,041.
Homes sold in 17 days on average, which is 15 percent faster than in 2021. Hamilton County homes left the market 6 days, or 31.6 percent, faster than in 2021 - the greatest decrease of the 16-county central Indiana area.
Central Indiana experienced a 63.8 percent increase in overall available home inventory July 2022, with 1,627 more homes available for sale than in July 2021. All 16 counties saw an inventory increase in July 2022.
Hancock County had the largest inventory increase – up 276.4 percent compared to July 2021.
Marion County experienced the smallest increase in inventory – up 30.5 percent compared to this time last year.
“July was a hot month for residential real estate in central Indiana,” said Jim Litten, CEO of F.C. Tucker Company. “We experienced yet another significant increase in inventory and despite an increase in the average home sale price compared to this time last year, houses continued to sell quickly, creating a dynamic market.”
Of the pended home sales in the region last month, eight were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 49 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 390 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 1,146 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 1,159 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 846 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 196 were priced at $99,999 or less.
