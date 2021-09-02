GREENSBURG - Members of the local business community along with the staff and director of Greensburg's Visitors Bureau (Tourism) met recently to dedicate the city's newest landmark, "Homegrown," by artist Nicole Ponsler.
Ponsler, born in Greensburg but now living in Southern California, has worked on the 75-foot tall mural on the Tarouya Building (on the southeast corner of Main and Franklin streets) for a few months, and was excited to finally finish and dedicate the piece to her first art teacher, Judy Ritchie, who taught at Greensburg High School for many years.
Ritchie, who passed away recently, inspired many to take up art as a profession, and Ponsler said she was thrilled and touched to be able to see Ritchie in her last few days to show her the designs.
Ponsler said she loves her life in California, but declared that her roots in Greensburg will always be cherished.
She also shared that she had interesting inspirations while growing up here.
"I still have drawings from Bill Green from when I was very young. I would watch Bill paints signs and was so enamored by him. He was probably the first artist I ever knew," she said. "I loved to watch him paint, and one day he drew two caricatures with a Sharpie and signed them for me. I still have them and I just treasure them!"
Ponsler received a BFA in Painting from Indiana University on an art scholarship. After studying abroad while at college, she worked with children on mural projects.
"Seeing the size of some of the art in Italy taught me to love working big," she said.
Working with children through a project called "Rural Mural," she decided to do her own, and found steady work.
"I have probably 10 murals in California, so I've been busy," she said.
With her work scattered all the way from Mexico to Washington, she found that she wanted to teach.
"I wanted to become a teacher, but I went into public art and my career took off," she said. "I see community art as a uniting force. When people identify with my work, they get a sense of pride, and that's been my focus for a few years now."
Living in an area close to two reservations, she's returning to California after the dedication of "Homegrown" to murals supporting missing murdered indigenous women on the reservations.
She tries to balance her work between what she loves to do (like "Homegrown") and what she needs to do, like painting for social causes.
Her inspiration for "Homegrown," strangely enough, was last winter's bad weather.
"I wanted to make something that was bright and cheery for an Indiana winter. It's going to be really cool to see it with snow all around it," she said. "I have always been a lover of nature, and that came from living in Indiana as a child. All of my works center around nature, and especially how an Indiana summer feels."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.