GREENSBURG – The 2019 Decatur County Fair, themed "Hometown Heroes in the Heartland," starts July 11 and runs through the 17th.
A solid week of livestock shows and competitions, rides for children, shows, entertainment, 4-H projects, contests, frog jumping, drag racing and countless other amusements and attractions await the young and the young at heart.
Decatur County Fair Board and Purdue Cooperative Extension Service personnel have been working for months to complete plans for the Decatur County Fair and recently released details regarding what attendees can expect.
Tickets for midway rides, which are available in sheets of 20 for $22, are now available at German American Bank in Greensburg, Napoleon State Banks, REMC, Needlers Market, Letts Hardware, Cutting Edge Salon and Syd's' Wash and Clean.
The 2019 fair parade will take place July 14. Line up starts at 4 p.m. on S. Ireland Street near the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Judging is from 4 to 4:30 p.m., and the event kicks off promptly at 5 p.m. There are five categories for entry: 4-H clubs, church and charity organizations, youth groups and organizations, service clubs, and businesses. Only youth clubs will be judged.
Entry forms for the "Hometown Heroes in the Heartland" themed parade must be turned in to the Extension office by 4 p.m. July 9.
Candy may be thrown and passed out during the parade.
Free Stage
July 10
5:30 p.m. - Fashion Review, 2019 crowning of 4-H King and Queen, presentation of Miss Decatur County and Court, and 4-H Leader recognition.
July 11
6:30 p.m. - WTRE Family Feud
7 p.m. - Matt Gatewood Band
July 12
5:30 p.m. - WTRE Family Feud
6 p.m. - Melody Mart Jam with Willie and Anita Feldman
8 p.m. - Casey Chapman, Nashville recording artist
July 13
8:30 a.m. - Baby Show
5:30 p.m. - WTRE Family Feud
6 p.m. - All 4 One Illuminate and Christian bands
July 14
1 p.m. - Pedal tractor pull
5 p.m. - Decatur County Fair parade
6:30 p.m. - WTRE Family Feud
July 15
6 p.m. - Auction Open Class of winning recipe foods
6:30 - Cupcake eating contest with proceeds to benefit Decatur County Marching Band Uniforms
7 p.m. - WTRE Family Feud
7:30 p.m. - Cloggers
July 16
8:30 a.m. - 10 Year 4-H members and Senior 4-H members' breakfast
6 p.m. - Frog jumping contest sponsored by Decatur County Farm Bureau
6:30 p.m. - WTRE Family Feud
7 p.m. - Kyle Pearl Band
July 17
6 p.m. - WTRE Family Feud and Attitude Finale
Track and Grandstand
July 11
7 p.m. - Demo derby and autocross: gates open at 4 p.m.
July 12
7 p.m. - Go-kart racing. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps at 4:30 p.m.
July 13
7 p.m. - Truck drags. Gates open at 4 p.m.
July 14
7 p.m. - Open rain date for go-kart or truck drags
Monday, July 15
Lucas Oil PPL Tractor and Truck Pull. Gates open at 4 p.m.
July 16
7 p.m. - Wolf Brothers ATV and Motorcycle Drag Racing: Gates open at 4 p.m.
July 17
7 p.m. - Motocross: Gates open at 4 p.m., practice at 6 p.m.
Rides
June 11 and 12 - Rides open at 6 p.m.
July 13 and 14 - Rides open at 5 p.m. Sunday is Fair Board Community Appreciation Night, all rides are discounted one ticket off regular price.
July 15 - Family Day. Rides open at 2 p.m. and all rides are priced one ticket.
July 16 - Rides open at 6 p.m. Two for Tuesday, two people ride for the price of one
July 17 - Rides open at 6 p.m. for "Last Blast." All rides cost one ticket.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
