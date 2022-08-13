TERRE HAUTE – A new school year has brought challenges for middle school and high school students trying to make sense of their math and science homework – especially when it comes to solving problems in such challenging subjects as algebra, calculus, physics, and chemistry.
Thankfully, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free AskRose Homework Help program is available to help.
Rose-Hulman tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. (Eastern Time) for tutoring sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat. Tutors can be accessed via the AskRose website, AskRose.org, or by calling 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673).
AskRose Homework Help services may be even more valuable this school year as children return to the classrooms after the summer break.
The AskRose.org website also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
About 100 Rose-Hulman students serve as tutors during each school year after being specially selected after being recommended by faculty for their technical knowledge and ability to communicate with students of all skill and comprehension levels. Approximately 20 tutors are available each night and they have access to textbooks and many other resources to lend valuable assistance. The AskRose Homework Help program is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
“Sometimes by the end of the call, you have a real connection with the student you are tutoring, and they are genuinely grateful for your help,” said third-year tutor Erin McLain, a mechanical engineering senior from Avon, Indiana. “Some of my calls have lasted almost an hour just working on the same problem, so when you are able to work with someone and help them not just figure out that problem but find a way to help them solve it by themselves, that is always very fulfilling.”
A special “Aha” moment for tutor Brayden Milner came when he helped a caller work through problems on polynomials. The next day, the computer science junior from Brazil, Indiana, learned from a grateful parent that the student had earned an A grade on an exam about polynomials. “It was the first time that I realized just how much of an impact we have at AskRose … It was such a cool moment to realize that we were making that much of a difference,” Milner said.
Rather than give students the answers, AskRose tutors guide students through homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts, the way they are taught in schools today.
Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
All AskRose Homework Help services are available at no cost to students and parents through Lilly Endowment Inc. support and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman.
AskRose Homework Help has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991.
AskRose Basics
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology offers free math and science tutoring for students in grades 6-12. Students may call 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) to speak with a tutor, or go to the AskRose website, AskRose.org, to interact with a tutor online or through email. Questions filed by email and other means are answered during AskRose’s hours of operation.
- Hours of operation: 7-10 p.m. (EDT), Sunday through Thursday, through May. Additional afternoon hours may be available, depending on tutor availability. (The service is closed during Rose-Hulman’s holiday breaks.)
- Online resources: Students and educators may access resources and educational materials at AskRose.org.
- Sponsors: The service is supported by Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.