Wednesday, August 11, Honda Indiana auto plant associates packed 5,000 macaroni and cheese meals in conjunction with the company's Million Meal Movement event.
Over the past three years, more than 150 Indiana associates have packed 30,000 meals to benefit food pantries in Greensburg/Decatur County and other Indiana communities.
“Honda has been a great partner. Without Honda and companies like it we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Mollie Adams, Executive Accounts Manager at MMM, said.
“It makes my heart warm and fuzzy, and it’s great to give back," said Indiana auto plant associate Glenda Bevngton. "I’ve been on assembly lines since 1989, and it’s all about the teamwork. It takes everyone.”
“It’s fun to see everyone working together to a goal,” Indiana auto plant associate Jessica Parnell added.
Honda is enlisting the efforts of its associates, dealers and suppliers to support local communities as part of the company’s Team Honda Week of Service initiative.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Honda is extending the annual week-long initiative to run through August 31, and hosted a national virtual food drive to restock food pantries that have been hit hard as a result of the pandemic and as a safe alternative to in-person volunteering.
Throughout the summer, 158 dealers and 94 suppliers will join Honda throughout North America in performing more than 360 service projects in their own local communities through virtual and in-person activities.
Team Honda Week of Service is an annual event that began in 2016 to encourage community service projects and highlight the important work of local community organizations throughout North America. The event coincides with the founding of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., the first Honda company established in America, on June 11, 1959.
Virtual Food Drive
For 2021, Honda partnered with food pantries to launch a virtual food drive throughout the month of June via the online platform YouGiveGoods.com.
Visitors to the site selected from a list of several food banks and were able to view each organization’s most-needed items. To encourage support for local community organizations, Honda matched the first $20,000 in donations dollar-for-dollar with a goal of delivering 10,000 donations to the participating food pantries.
“Addressing food insecurity has been one of Honda’s key focus areas throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it remains a crisis in many communities across America,” said Yvette Hunsicker, Vice President of the Corporate Social Responsibility Division for American Honda Motor Co. “The YouGiveGoods virtual food drive makes it easy to give back and will help support local food pantries in serving the needs of their communities.”
Community Service Projects
In addition to the virtual food drive, Honda associates, dealers and suppliers across North America have pledged to complete additional community service projects throughout the summer months. The projects range from blood drives, to food packing, to beautification efforts for local communities.
Virtual events are also planned, focusing on environmental education programs, CPR safety and other community needs. Since its inception in 2016, more than 2,000 service projects have been completed during Team Honda Week of Service.
“The last year has taken an incredible toll on many communities, and we’re proud of the Honda associates who remain focused on giving back and helping others,” said Hunsicker. “We also owe our dealers and suppliers a special thanks for the time and resources they dedicate to our volunteer and community efforts. Even during a pandemic, the Honda family continues to be a powerful force for good within local communities.”
