GREENSBURG - The Honda Civic was recently named the 2022 North American Car of the Year. This marks the third time the Civic has earned this distinction.
Mayor Joshua Marsh welcomed Honda associates, representatives and well-wishers to Greensburg City Hall Thursday in honor of the award.
Decatur County Commissioner Jerome Buening remembered Honda coming to Greensburg and spoke about the value the company has in this community.
"Honda made their decision to locate here, which was certainly a breakthrough moment for the county and the city and all of this area," Buening said. "It's allowed us to grow economically and in some ways, I think, culturally, which is always very good."
Buening pointed out that having Honda in the community has resulted in talent retention by offering good jobs.
Senior Vice President of Honda Greensburg Larry Geise is one such talented person attracted to Decatur County by Honda.
"I've only been here a year, and yet every day I'm amazed by the pride I feel from all of our associates, and really the associates, that have deep roots here in Greensburg and in Decatur County," Geise said. "Every day I feel that pride of our associates and it takes a lot teamwork to do something like we've done here."
According to Honda's website, the 2022 Civic models have been redesigned from the ground up. The all-new Honda Civic Sedan, Hatchback and Si models feature a more rigid body structure, an advanced and enhanced chassis wrapped in a more sophisticated, sleek and sporty design with top class interior space and comfort. The drive train options include a high-torque VTEC turbo engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. The 2022 Civic also includes a host of new standard safety, driver-assistive and connected-car technologies.
"Greensburg and Decatur County are incredibly proud to have Honda as a partner of ours and the Indiana Auto Plant and all of the associates that help build a better future not only for the company but for the community," Mayor Marsh said. "The entire state of Indiana truly does reap the benefits that all of you put into the products that are generated and the new opportunities that are brought along... Because of Honda's investment in Greensburg, we continue to lead the pack not only in small communities in Southeastern Indiana but really across the state and across North America now because we are home to the car of the year which we couldn't be more proud of."
