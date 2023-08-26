The Honda family of companies in the U.S. is donating $500,000 in needed disaster relief funds to the American Red Cross for use in humanitarian relief efforts in the areas impacted by the recent wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
In addition to the corporate disaster recovery donation, Honda is offering its associates an opportunity to join the wildfire relief effort through a matching fund program. Honda will match eligible donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis, up to a maximum of $1,000 per associate.
