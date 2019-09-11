Honda donates $10,000 for Fall Festival

GREENSBURG – Honda Manufacturing of Indiana recently made a $10,000 donation to the 2019 Tree City Fall Festival.
HMIN Business Division Manager Randy Powell and Corporate Communications Lead Emily Flanigan presented the check to the local Fall Festival board Tuesday night.
This isn’t the first time HMIN has contributed to the festival.
Flanigan spoke about the importance of Honda yet again supporting the community.
“We supported the Tree City Fall Festival last year,” Flanigan said. “It coincided with our own 10th anniversary celebration, and when the opportunity came up to repeat our sponsorship, we embraced the opportunity to do so. We love everything the Tree City Fall Festival stands for. It’s a great community event. We love being part of the community, and love supporting things that promote community engagement and involvement.”
Flanigan also referred to the fact that many within HMIN call Greensburg home.
“It’s important that all organizations and companies know we are part of the community and are here to support things that make Greensburg the special community that it is, because it’s a place that so many of our associates live and work and we want to support everything that’s going on,” Flanigan said.
HMIN’s business division manager offered a similar sentiment.
“We’re really big on making sure we’re supporting those organizations in the community where we live and work, and we’re right here in Greensburg and Decatur County and we want to make sure we support the local community,” Powell said.
Tree City Fall Festival Board President Mark Carman said the Fall Festival would not be possible without the support of their sponsors, and lauded HMIN for their generous donation.
“We appreciate all sponsorship we get, and Honda really came through big this year,” Carman said. “We can’t do any of this for the community without the generous support of our sponsors, and Honda coming through like they did this year made a world of difference.”
The Tree City Fall Festival has been a staple in Decatur County for four decades.
The yearly tradition continues this year, bringing guests of all ages to Greensburg for a couple days of fun, contests, food, live music, and more.
The Tree City Fall Festival began in 1979.
The 2019 Tree City Fall Festival, presented by HMIN, kicks off Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 21 in downtown Greensburg.
An entire list of events and activities can be found by visiting treecityfallfestival.com.
