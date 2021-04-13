GREENSBURG – Honda Corporation has donated 10 of its EG2800i portable electrical generators to counties in seven states where it has major operations, including Decatur County, the location of Honda Manufacturing of Indiana.
The EG2800i provides sufficient power (up to 2,800 watts) to run multiple devices at once including a refrigerator, freezer, furnace blower motor, several lights, microwaves and TVs. The small portable generators can provide reliable power for lighting and computer usage as well as refrigerators and freezers critical for maintaining COVID-19 vaccines within manufacturer-recommended temperature ranges.
Weighing an industry-best dry weight of less than 67 pounds, each can provide essential power for mobile vaccination centers that are being used to get vaccines to hard-to-reach areas and under-served populations.
“This donation is unbelievable, and I’m stunned by the generosity of Honda,” said Decatur County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Sean Durbin. “This donation is above and beyond, and something Decatur County will use for years.”
According to North American Honda Motor Company’s Communication Director Chris Abbruzzese, the donation of generators to vaccination sites is part of Honda’s ongoing efforts to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a $1 million donation and an associate matching gift program addressing food insecurity, people potentially infected with COVID-19, and the manufacture of key components in portable ventilators used in hospitals and by first-responders.
To learn more about Honda, visit www.csr.honda.com/.
