GREENSBURG – Honda Indiana Auto Plant (IAP) is celebrating 15 years of manufacturing in Greensburg this year.
To kick off the year-long celebration, IAP appointed Decatur County native Roxanna Metz plant lead with responsibility for overall vehicle manufacturing operations. In this role, Metz leads more than 2,600 associates at the plant who produce the Honda Civic Hatchback, CR-V and CR-V hybrid.
Metz started her career at Honda in 2008 as a parts quality engineer in the Purchasing Division. Over her 15-year tenure, she has held many different roles including manager of Parts Quality Department, manufacturing quality cross-functional leader, manager of Paint and Plastics Department, manager of Manufacturing Control Department, and division lead of the Manufacturing Planning and Control Division.
Metz’s strong leadership and passion for manufacturing has contributed to the success of Honda’s Greensburg operations.
“I am so excited that I have been given this opportunity to lead the IAP team,” Metz said. “I have been part of the Decatur County community my entire life and I have a deep-rooted passion for connecting to our local, regional and state communities. I want to see IAP continue to grow our community connection partnerships.”
Metz continues to make her mark on Honda’s history as the first woman to take the helm at IAP.
“This is an amazing place to grow, learn and build a career. If you have passion and a challenging spirit, you can grow your dreams at Honda,” she said.
In addition to her role at Honda, Metz serves on the Board of Directors for the Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/Decatur County and served on the Board of Directors for the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce from 2016 to 2018.
IAP’s 15-year anniversary celebration continues throughout the year with a number of activities for the community beginning with a product display at the Friends of Fred food truck event Saturday, June 17, and a community open house at the plant on October 21.
Honda Manufacturing in Indiana
Honda’s Indiana Auto Plant began production in 2008 and is one of five Honda auto plants in America.
Employing more than 2,700 associates, Honda’s Indiana Auto Plant has the capacity to produce 250,000 Honda cars and light trucks annually, using domestic and globally sourced parts.
IAP manufactures Honda’s two top-selling U.S. models: the Honda Civic and CR-V. In 2021, the plant became the first manufacturing facility in America to build the Civic Hatchback.
Honda associates in Indiana have produced over 2.4 million vehicles during the past 15 years, with capital investment totaling $1.3 billion at the 2.5 million-square-foot facility in Greensburg.
Learn more at https://indiana.honda.com/.
