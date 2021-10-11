INDIANA - Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $10,000 grant from Honda Indiana Auto Plant to support its “Meat” the Need initiative.
According to Feeding America, approximately 834,530 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 239,540 of which are children. Deb Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said that the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Indiana.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand,” Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said. “To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to the livestock and deer donors.”
“Honda Indiana Auto Plant’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 30,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger,” Treesh said.
