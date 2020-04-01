Honda makes pledge to help communities, customers

GREENSBURG — Honda has made a pledge to communities and customers.
The pledge, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, says Honda is committing to “help people’s basic community needs by supporting healthcare, nutrition, relief for our customers, and inspiration to all.”
Honda Manufacturing of Indiana is located in Decatur County, more specifically Greensburg, Indiana, where, per capita, COVID-19 cases are high.
As of Wednesday, travel restrictions are now being enforced in the county, and all restaurants are ordered to close at 8 a.m. Thursday; that includes carry-out orders.
Decatur County has 48 reported cases of COVID-19 as of press time Wednesday.
According to Honda, they will engage and empower its associates to help their communities through “virtual volunteering” and by supporting organizations addressing food insecurity through a special matching gift fund.
In an effort to help communities in response to the impact of COVID-19, Honda says the effort will be led by an initial $1 million pledge to food banks and meal programs across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The goal for Honda is to provide the most vulnerable with access to food.
In a statement, representatives from Honda said the company will also implement a special matching gift program that enables Honda associates to make monetary donations to food programs in their local communities, matching up to $1,000 for each individual gift.
Additionally, Honda associates will also be “empowered to play a key part in a ‘virtual volunteer’ campaign to help those most in need.”
Virtual volunteering includes reaching out to nonprofits to assess their needs and determine opportunities to support them with virtual tasks.
“We are focusing our societal response on three vital and immediate human needs,” Rick Schostek, Executive Vice President of Honda North America, Inc., said. “We are addressing food insecurity at a time when many families are struggling, investigating the potential to use our manufacturing know-how to produce medical equipment to help those battling COVID-19, and deploying our associate virtual volunteers to help people in need.”
Honda’s response also include inventoried stocks of personal protective equipment at North American facilities and donations of the equipment, including N95 masks, to support healthcare providers on the front lines.
They will also be distributing their 3-D printers to manufacture visors for protective shields that will be used by medical providers
Honda will also be offering payment extensions and deferrals, as well as late fee waivers for existing Honda and Acura finance customers impacted by the pandemic, and a 90-day deferred payment to qualified customers for new vehicle sales that are financed by Honda and Acura Financial Services.
