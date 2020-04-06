It’s going to be nearly a month, at the earliest, before local Honda employees return to work.
The company posted the following information on its web site Monday, April 6:
As the unprecedented economic impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 pandemic worsens, Honda continues to evaluate conditions and make temporary adjustments to its production operations in the U.S. and Canada.
In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles. As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.
The following actions are in response to the continued steep decline in sales across the automobile and powersports industries:
Automobile
Honda is extending the production suspension previously announced for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada through May 1. Honda began its automobile production suspension on March 23.
Powersports
Honda of South Carolina Mfg., Inc. (HSC), which produces powersports products including ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, is extending the production suspension through May 1. HSC originally suspended its production on March 26.
Source: https://hondanews.com/
