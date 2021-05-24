GREENSBURG – Now’s the time for job seekers to put their careers in motion.
Kelly® Professional & Industrial is recruiting more than 100 full-time and part-time production associates for the Honda plant in Greensburg. The positions pay between $18 and $19.90 an hour and offer a $3,000 bonus paid in two installments after 90 and 180 days on the job.
Production associates assemble small to mid-size vehicles. No previous experience is required and on-the-job training is provided.
The Kelly team at Honda assembles vehicles and automotive parts on an assembly line and works with their hands to move carts and lift and carry parts. Production associates climb in and out of vehicles frequently, and they bend, stoop and squat while continuously standing to complete tasks. They also work around moving equipment such as conveyors and forklifts.
Ideal candidates must be at least 18 years of age, able to work overtime when needed, and willing and able to train on the job while meeting goals in a fast-paced environment.
Worker safety is a priority for Kelly and Honda. The automotive manufacturer has implemented strict safety protocols to provide a clean work environment that keeps all associates, their families and the community safe.
How to Apply
Job seekers can apply online at MyKellyJobs.com or fill out an application at the Kelly branch at 600 Greensburg Commons, Suite 11, Greensburg, Indiana, 47240. For questions and more information call 812-716-2105.
