GREENSBURG — Honda Manufacturing of Indiana in Greensburg is looking to fill several positions and has partnered with Kelly Services to help fill those vacancies.
Kelly Services is hiring for entry-level, temporary production and assembly positions at Honda with the potential for full-time employment.
Part-time and full-time positions are available and offer wages starting at $16.49 per hour.
First, second and third shift positions are available in keeping with the following:
• First shift: 6:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., $16.49 per hour
• Second shift: 4:30 p.m.- 1 a.m., $17.31 per hour
• Third shift: 10:30 p.m.- 7 a.m., $17.31 per hour
Candidates must be 18 years of age and able to lift at least 40 pounds repetitively. A high school diploma and/or GED is not required.
Kelly offers comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans through Anthem BCBS; paid holidays; shutdown and vacation time; referral incentives; and free group events for employees and their families.
Working at Honda has many benefits including:
• Extracurricular employee activities
• Recognition and development programs
• Paid holiday shutdowns
• Subsidies for prescription safety glasses and safety shoes
Candidates can apply 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Kelly Services, 600 Greensburg Commons, Suite 11, Greensburg.
For questions about the positions or hiring process, candidates can call the Kelly Services Greensburg office at 812-212-6508 or via email at 256y@kellyservices.com.
Kelly connects people to companies in need of their skills.
The company directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world, and connects thousands more with work through a global network of talent suppliers and partners.
