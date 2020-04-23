GREENSBURG - Honda Motors of North America employees will remain off work until at least May 8, according to information the company recently posted at www.HondaNews.com.
A release on the web site states: As the unprecedented economic impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 pandemic continues, Honda continues to evaluate business conditions and make temporary adjustments to its production and business operations in North America.
In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders remain in many cities and states, impeding the ability of consumers to purchase new vehicles. As a result, Honda must continue to take steps that align product supply and business expenses with market demand.
The following is an update to these actions:
Automobile
Honda is extending the production suspension for its automobile, engine and transmission plants in North America by one week through May 8. Honda began its automobile production suspension in North America on March 23.
Powersports
As previously announced, Honda of South Carolina Mfg., Inc. (HSC), which produces powersports products including ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, has suspended production through May 1. HSC is scheduled to resume production May 4. HSC originally suspended production on March 26.
Business Operations
The majority of salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the U.S. will be furloughed for an additional week and will return to work on May 8 or 11 depending on location. This is an extension of the current two-week furlough period that started in late April.
The Honda plant in Greensburg became the company's fourth plant in the U.S. in 2008. It began mass production Oct. 9, 2008.
It's local plant includes 1.3 million square feet and sets on 1,600 acres.
Nearly 3,000 associates (employees) work at the Greensburg facility where they manufacture the Honda Civic sedan, CR-V, and Insight hybrid.
According to the company web site, the Greensburg plant has a production capacity of 250,000 vehicles per year. Each vehicle contains about 900 parts from hundreds of suppliers, many of them in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky. HMIN uses 64 suppliers in Indiana.
Local operations include stamping, welding, painting, plastic injection molding, sub and final assembly, testing and quality assurance.
