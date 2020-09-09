GREENSBURG — Honda Manufacturing of Indiana in Greensburg is expanding.
At a recent meeting of the Greensburg City Council, HMIN Division Manager Randy Powell reviewed Honda’s return to production after their May shutdown for COVID-19.
Powel said after working with local and state health officials and hearing suggestions from employees, the plant is again at peak production capacity, 1,000 units a day.
Powell then said within the next three years, HMIN will be investing in the Greensburg location by adding nearly 64,000 square feet to their production space, an investment of more than $110 million over the next three years.
Saying the expansion will allow HMIN the space for “new production technology, the ability to maximize onsite operations and prepare for increased production complexity,” Powell said the addition will “enhance the competitiveness of our facility over the next three company fiscal years.”
Addressing the personal property segment of the 10 year abatement HMIN receives, Powell said the expansion would allow for the addition of “new production technologies, new model equipment and plant asset modernization.”
Councilman Darrell Poling asked Powell how many additional jobs would be created, to which Powell replied “20.”
“I think this is a great investment in our local community,” Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said. “$110 million is a large investment that could have gone to (one of Honda’s other locations) in Ohio, but Honda chose to invest it here, and we are grateful for that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.