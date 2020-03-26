Honda has announced the company is extending the production suspension previously announced for all of of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada.
Honda’s original production suspension was from March 23 through March 30, with a planned return date of March 31. With this extension of five production days, operations will resume April 7.
This extension is in response to the continued steep decline in market demand across the automotive industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, resulting in the inability of consumers in many markets to purchase new vehicles, according to a news release the company issued midday Thursday.
As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Honda will evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary, the release states.
In undertaking this production adjustment, Honda is continuing to manage its business carefully through a measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand.
According to the release, during this time, Honda will continue to provide opportunities for associates to be paid including providing full pay for some non-production days and pulling ahead vacation for others.
Honda will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants.
