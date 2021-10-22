BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is sponsoring a “Give Thanks” fall campaign to honor Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) staff members, according to BCEF Executive Director Anne Wilson. As the holiday season approaches, BCEF wants to recognize those individuals who are having a positive impact on the lives of BCSC students.
For a minimum donation of $10, any BCSC teacher, administrator, staff member, bus driver, or coach – past or present – can be thanked for a job well done. The donation deadline is Friday, Nov. 12, in order to have a sign with the employee’s name placed outside the school before Thanksgiving.
Donate online at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org/events/honor-a-teacher/. Paper donation forms can be downloaded at the BCEF website. Forms can be mailed in, dropped off at the BCSC administration building or returned to school.
“We firmly believe that in-classroom instruction with a teacher makes a difference,” Wilson noted. “In addition to teachers, there are so many support staff members who have an impact on the success of our school system. This is a great way to thank a staff member and help students at the same time by donating to the education foundation.”
The Batesville Community Education Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that provides additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics, and the arts in the Batesville public schools, enhancing the educational environment for all students. Proceeds from the sign campaign help BCEF support the BCSC staff recognition banquet, as well as other foundation initiatives, such as classroom grants, Art on Main, and the Bulldogs Connect career network for high school students.
More information about BCEF can be found at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org or Wilson may be contacted at awilson@batesville.k12.in.us.
