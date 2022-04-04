BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community Education Foundation is sponsoring a spring Honor a Staff Member sign campaign to give the community the opportunity to thank Batesville Community School Corporation staff members in a public way, according to BCEF Executive Director Anne Wilson.
As the end of the school year approaches, BCEF wants to recognize those individuals who are making a difference at the public schools.
For a minimum donation of $10 per honoree, any BCSC teacher, administrator, staff member, bus driver or coach, past or present, can be thanked for a job well done.
The donation deadline is Friday, April 22, in order to have a sign with the employee’s name placed outside the school during National Educators Week in May.
Donate online at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org/events/honor-a-teacher/.
Paper donation forms can also be downloaded at the BCEF website. They can be mailed in, dropped off at the BCSC administration building, or returned to any of the four BCSC school buildings by the deadline.
“This is one of our most popular fundraisers, raising more than $5,000 last year,” Wilson said. “It’s a great way to show the Batesville community our gratitude to those who are impacting students, while raising money for future BCEF programs.”
The Batesville Community Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics, and the arts in the Batesville public schools, enhancing the educational environment for all students.
Proceeds from the sign campaign help BCEF support the BCSC staff recognition banquet, as well as other BCEF initiatives, such as classroom grants and the Art on Main mural project downtown.
More information about BCEF can be found at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org or Wilson may be contacted at awilson@batesville.k12.in.us.
