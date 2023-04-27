GREENSBURG – While most were still sleeping on April 15, a group of local veterans boarded an airplane in Indianapolis bound for the nation’s capital on their first and only “Indy Honor Flight 38.”
Accompanied by a volunteer “guardian,” seven area veterans made the trip.
Once in D.C., veterans and their guardians boarded buses and saw Arlington National Cemetery, the changing of the guard there, and several others sites.
Upon their return, they were bused to Plainfield High School where they received standing ovations and warm greetings including a ticker-tape parade of their very own.
Decatur County resident Quartermaster Roger Howell (U.S. Army, retired) was among the seven vets on Honor Flight 38.
In the Korean War, he was stationed at a supply depot about 20 miles south of Seoul, Korea in 1961. With the Berlin Wall going up and Castro amassing missiles in Cuba, it was a very tense moment in history.
“That’s when the Bay of Pigs happened. It was a very traumatic three years to be on the verge of what we thought was going to be World War III,” he said.
Many vets at the end of their tour were extended for another three months.
“There was a lot of stuff I saw that most people don’t even think about,” Howell said. “I saw things I couldn’t believe.”
A “katusa” was a Korean enlisted individual augmented to the Eighth United States Army to assist, translate and even fill in for a troop while in active service. Even though the katusa were not considered to be true military, they helped the American troops by allowing greater military functionality and maneuverability throughout the Korean peninsula.
During the war, food for the South Koreans was scarce, there was much poverty and starvation. As Howell recounts his memories of his active service, he tells the story of a trip to Seoul accompanied by his katusa.
Stopping to take photos along the way, Howell spotted a group of small children turning over rocks in a creek, seemingly laughing and playing.
“They was all naked as jaybirds, and I said to my katusa, ‘That looks like a lot of fun,’ he said. “But my katusa watched for a moment and then said, ‘They’re not playing, they’re eating.’”
On another trip to Seoul, he saw a group of South Koreans surrounding a woman in a rice paddy. As they drove past, he could see that the woman was giving birth.
“A few hours later, we headed back and I saw that same woman, back out in the field planting rice just a few hours after giving birth,” he said. “I think it’s good to remember those times, but many guys can’t.”
In spite of some less than pleasant memories of his experience in Korea, Howell was happy he participated in the recent Honor Flight.
“I don’t care whether you were a potato peeler or a soldier out in the fields, every veteran needs to go on this trip,” he said.
To learn more about the Honor Flight network and Indy Honor Flight, go to indyhonorflight.org/
