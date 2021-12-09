RUSHVILLE – Sergeant Major Robert Allen Brown (United States Marine Corps, retired), 94, has long been an icon or patriotism to the residents of Rush County.
Seemingly without fail, if there is a veterans related event or activity taking place locally SgtMar Brown is there to lead the way and share a few words of wisdom.
Earlier this week, on the 80th anniversary of the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, a large room full of people gathered at the Rushville Elks to show their appreciation for his efforts and their admiration of his character as he was surprised with a Sagamore of the Wabash award signed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
Former Rush County resident and business owner Dave Matney spearheaded the effort to secure the award, which seemed only fitting given the fact SgtMaj Brown presented Matney with a Sagamore 19 years earlier in recognition of Matney having organized 13 years of multiple Rush County veteran tributes starting in the early 1990s including the still memorable Salute 2000 event.
Matney explained that he had to knock on a lot of doors and make even more phone calls to bring the idea of presenting SgtMaj Brown a Sagamore of the Wabash to Govenor Holcomb’s attention, but that once made aware of all that SgtMar Brown has done throughout his life the governor immediately embraced the suggestion.
Matney and SgtMaj Brown’s friend and cousin Larry Mull were involved with presenting the award and its recipient was clearly surprised and honored to have received it.
“Thank you, buddy,” SgtMaj Brown said as Matney handed him the framed award.
Matney’s granddaughter, Nichole Matney who made the trip to Rushville from Minnesota, then shared information about the history of the Sagamore award and its significance.
His daughter, Pam Allen, who traveled from LaGrange, Indiana, for the presentation, then pinned the Sagamore medallion to the front of her father’s uniform.
“Thank you, Pam,” Matney said as she completed the task, “and thank you, Bob. Congratulations. You’ve done a wonderful job with your life. God bless you.”
“It’s all because of God,” SgtMaj Brown responded.
Though a man who usually keeps his emotions in check, SgtMaj Brown then shed a few tears as he said his deceased wife of 72 years, Carolyn, would surely have been proud to see him honored by so many people and given such a prestigious award.
SgtMaj Brown then thanked everyone and encouraged those assembled to pray for our country, which he said was in dire need of God’s help, and encouraged those on hand to seek bipartisan solutions to the problems and challenges our nation faces.
Mayor Mike Pavey was among those in attendance who praised SgtMaj Brown.
“You’re a great example of what we should all strive to be,” the mayor said. “I can’t think of a more deserving person to receive this award.”
About SgtMaj Brown
Born July 7, 1927, in Rushville, SgtMaj Brown attended school in Milroy, New Salem and Rushville. Prior to graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on March 11, 1945.
His first military deployment was to Nagasaki, Japan, shortly after the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb there. He later served in China and served as a Drill Instructor on Paris Island, South Carolina.
He deactivated and went to reserve status in 1949 and 1950, living in Connersville and working as a mechanic.
He was reactivated in 1950 and deployed to Korea where he was involved in a good deal of hostile action including the battle at Chosin Reservoir and at “Horseshoe Hill.”
He was shot through the hip on April 24, 1951, treated at a mobile field hospital, and eventually returned to the U.S.
He returned to reserve status in May 1951.
In August 1952 he re-enlisted and served at a variety of locales including Japan.
He returned to reserve status in 1967 and 1968 returned to active duty. He served with the 1st Marine Division in Vietnam where he ran supply headquarters and maintenance facilities, supervising more than 3,000 Marines.
His officially retired from the military on April 1, 1969, after 24 years of military service.
Following retirement SgtMaj Brown lived in Pennsylvania until October 1991 when he returned to Rush County to live on five acres of his grandfather’s old farm.
About the Sagamore award
The Sagamore of the Wabash is an honorary award created by the State of Indiana during the term of Governor Ralph F. Gates, who served from 1945 to 1949.
Until 2006, the award was the highest honor which the governor of Indiana bestows, a personal tribute usually given to those who rendered distinguished service to the state or to the governor.
