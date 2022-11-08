GREENSBURG — North Decatur High School is preparing for its annual tradition of honoring Decatur County’s many military veterans.
Friday, the school will play host to veterans the county over, treating them to breakfast and a moving service of music, prayer and addresses designed to thank them for their service to country.
It’s something they do every year and for very good reasons, as teacher and Veterans Day Event Coordinator Ernie Ruble explained.
“We have a lot of veterans in this community. If you walk the hallowed stones around the community, you’ll find the names of so many valiant soldiers who’ve fought and died for our country,” he said.
Ruble is a United States Army veteran himself, and his family has a long history of service to country. His great-grandfather was a Civil War veteran. Ruble tells the story of how his tombstone at the New Point-Rossburg Cemetery was misplaced, and how his father built him one out of concrete. His father was a craftsman and a World War II United States Navy vet who made furniture and his father’s tombstone by hand-pouring and hand-carving it.
The hour-long service on Friday, November 11, is something Ruble has championed for many years, and his efforts have gotten an entire school of students and staff involved. Passion for such a valiant cause is rarely ignored.
Veterans are invited to the NDHS service breakfast and to stay for the service as well.
The entire school is usually invited to the service, but because of construction in the large gym the service will be conducted in the auxiliary gym, with only NDHS juniors and seniors attending.
Principal Debbie Reynolds will welcome the attendees at 10 a.m. after they have had time to enjoy a leisurely breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in the NDHS cafeteria.
After Reynold’s welcome, student Macy Scudder will introduce the presentation of the National Anthem sung by the NDHS Singers under directions of Carrie Steer accompanied by the NDHS Concert Band under the direction of Reed Ulery.
The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by student Aubry Kennelly followed by “On Veterans Day,” an address by student Vincent Trenkamp.
The Military Code of Conduct will be presented by Carson Parmer, and the Armed Forces Medley by the Concert Band will be narrated by teacher David Espinda, also a military veteran.
Before a special presentation by student Claire Spreckelson and “Vietnam Tears” by student Alexis Striecker, student Irene Moore will present “Interview of a North Decatur Hero.”
The American Legion Post #129 Honor Guard will present the nation’s colors, and then student Charlie Kramer will introduce Gary Colson (USMC) as the guest speaker for the event.
Student Blaine Wagner, President of the NDHS Honor Society, will make a presentation thanking Colson for his service.
After “Avenue of Flags” is presented by student Ellis Loehmen, Philomenia Niese, Olivia Krieger and Isabel Gentry, Lizzie Fisse will read “The Flag of Our Nation.”
Student Bobbie Trask will read the “Sailors Creed,” student Arden Muckerheide will read “The Rugged Old Flag,” and Olivia Krieiger and Caroline Stapp will offer “Honor” and “A Prayer for Veterans.”
Student Reid Messer will offer a short presentation on the POW/MIA flag, students Jake Kinker, Savannah Abrams and Tyler Fields will present the POW-MIA flag.
Student Caraline Reynolds will read “In Flanders’ Field,” after which Ruble will read “Fallen Heroes.”
John Williams stirring “Hymn to the Fallen” will be presented by the Concert Band with Adam Ruble as French horn soloist.
The “Toll of the Bell” will be read by student Cassidy Coomer, “Taps” will be played by student soloist Ty Pratt, and the service will conclude with a message from Vice Principal Nick Messer.
“Something people should know is that the students involved with the service all volunteered by themselves. None were chosen, they just raised their hands, and we’ve had to make choices between so many students at times,” Ruble said. “That’s just how these kids are.”
