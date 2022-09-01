MILWAUKEE, WIS – A former Indiana state commander of The American Legion was recently elected national vice commander of the nation’s largest veterans organization during its national convention in Milwaukee.
Kenneth C. Hylton, a U.S. Army veteran, is a life member of St. Joseph American Legion Post 464 in St. Leon, Ind.
He served with the 301st Army Security Agency Battalion, attached to the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C., and later transferred to the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo.
After serving in the military, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1973 through 2006.
Hylton has held many offices and chairmanships at the post and district level.
He is a dual member of the Sons of The American Legion Squadron 464. At the department (state) level, he served as department vice commander in 2008.
He served on all four commissions and was elected commander of the Department of Indiana in 2014.
He was appointed as Indiana Commissioner of Veterans Affairs by then Gov. Mike Pence, representing The American Legion for five years.
Hylton served as county veterans service officer for Ripley County, Ind., since 2007, raising awareness of veterans services in local areas.
He is nationally accredited through The American Legion to serve all veterans and families.
Hylton has been married to his wife, Carol, for 42 years. They have three children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Hylton is one of five national vice commanders.
