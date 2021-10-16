KNIGHTSTOWN - This November is a historic month at The Hoosier Gym. This iconic structure has been serving the citizens of Knightstown since its construction in 1921 and is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Before the Knightstown Gym became The Hoosier Gym, Home of the Hickory Huskers, it served the community for 64 years. On Nov. 25, 1921, the Sulphur Springs Blue Birds played the Knightstown Falcons in the first ever game held in the Gym. The 100th anniversary game is but one of the celebration activities on the schedule.
The Gym became famous as the home of the Hickory Huskers with the release of the classic movie Hoosiers in November 1986.
The Hoosier Gym will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the movies release with two events. There will be a showing Hoosiers in the Gym as you have never seen before and there will be a special day of celebration honoring both of these significant anniversaries.
Schedule of Events
Nov. 13: Hoosiers, like never seen before
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Movie begins at 6 p.m.
Admission: non-perishable food items for Cheer Guild Christmas
A $5 donations to the Gym per person is greatly appreciated.
Nov. 20: 35th Anniversary Celebration of Hoosiers, Hickory Huskers Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Event Schedule: 1 to 2 p.m. - Jersey Retirement; 2 to 2:30 p.m. - panel discussion; 2:30 to 5 p.m. - autograph session (limited to two items, one of which must be purchased at the Gym); 5 p.m. - Gym closed
Nov. 24: 100th Anniversary of the first game played in the Hoosier Gym. Knightstown takes on Tri with girls varsity at 6 p.m. and boys varsity following around 7:30 p.m.
-Information provided.
