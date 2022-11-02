KNIGHTSTOWN – The historic Hoosier Gym will host its annual movie night on Saturday, November 5.
Moviegoers will see the 1986 Academy Award-nominated film shot in the century-old gym that served as the home court of the Hickory Huskers.
Shot entirely in Indiana, the film follows the fictional Hickory Huskers to the high school basketball state championship in the early 1950s.
Since the release of the hit movie, the renovated gym has become a mecca for basketball fans and teams from across the nation and beyond.
The film will be shown on the Hoosier Gym’s big screen at no charge. Showtime is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Canned goods for the local food pantry will be accepted as donations.
Concessions and Hoosier Gym merchandise will be available.
The Hoosier Gym is located at 355 N. Washington Street in Knightstown.
