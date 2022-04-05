GREENSBURG – In celebration of the Greensburg and Decatur County bicentennial, the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library is hosting historian Ray Boomhower to discuss the historical significance of Ernie Pyle at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9.
Boomhower is the senior editor of the Indiana Historical Society’s history magazine Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History. He’s also authored more than a dozen books about widely known and lesser known historical figures.
Bicentennial programming organizer and local school teacher John Pratt said if you’re discussing icons of Indiana history, Ray Boomhower is the person to start the discussion.
“When you talk about the bicentennial events, you have as many as I possibly can that have a direct connection with Decatur County,” Pratt said. “Then you’ll have other events which showcase Indiana history and this is one of them... Ray fits into that Indiana part.”
Pyle was arguably the most famous journalist during the World War II era. He wrote stories of the American fighting men in the way they wanted it told. Born in Dana, Indiana, Pyle attended Indiana University. He traveled the world, so much so that Amelia Earhart said of him, “Any aviator who didn’t know Pyle was a nobody.”
The one connection Pratt found between Greensburg and Pyle involved a man named Oliver Kessing, who was born in Greensburg and later became a highly decorated officer with the rank of Rear Admiral in the United States Navy. After retiring from the Navy, Kessing became the deputy commissioner and then the third and final commissioner of the All-American Football Conference (AAFC) that challenged the National Football League (NFL) from 1946 to 1949.
“There’s a picture of the two of them [Kessing and Pyle],” Pratt said. “If you Google Admiral Kessing and Ernie Pyle, the image will appear.”
Pratt described Boomhower as a great speaker who will connect Hoosiers with stories of Indiana’s history in a fun and engaging way. The event is free and open to the public.
