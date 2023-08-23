STATEHOUSE – The Henry Cooper Farm in Decatur County recently received the Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award for being in operation since 1923, according to State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville) and State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
"These local families are a testament to their resiliency and perseverance," Meltzer said. "For over a century, they have faced and overcome a number of obstacles. We all depend on the fruits of their labor and are thankful for those who dedicate their lives to farming."
The Richardson Farm in Rush County also recently received a Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award for being in operation since 1922, according to State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) and State Sen. Leising.
"The agriculture industry plays a key role at the local, state and national level, and it starts with families like this who work hard day in and day out," Criswell said. "This award is a testament to their dedication and fortitude, and I thank them for their continued commitment to the agriculture industry."
"As chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and a farm owner myself, I understand how much hard work is required to maintain a farm," Leising said. "It is an accomplishment to manage a family farm for more than a century, and I congratulate and thank [these farm families] for their dedication."
Others recognized in the Daily News readership area include the Johnson-Bey family farm in Bartholomew County (1900); the Miles (1905), Thompson (1854), Bulmer (1916), and Meier-Bachus (1889) family farms in Franklin County; the Ahrens (1873), Bergman/Engle (1923), and McNeelan (1863) family farms in Ripley County; and the Richardson (1922) family farm in Rush County.
Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100, 150 and 200 years can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.
These farm families were among 103 awardees recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to agriculture.
Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are conducted yearly in the spring and summer to commemorate farm families for their legacies and contributions to Indiana's agriculture industry. Since the program started in 1976, the state has honored more than 6,000 farms with this designation.
For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program and to nominate a farm, visit in.gov/isda. Nominations for the March 2024 ceremony are due by Nov. 1.
