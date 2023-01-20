INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Net, LLC, a consortium of internet service providers, has announced its elected board members.
Hoosier Net is a fiber network that spans the entire state, connecting several telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives.
As federal and state authorities in Indiana get ready to dole out billions of dollars in broadband grant monies as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, the Hoosier Net’s board of directors are focused on the state’s needs.
“Hoosier Net’s Board of Directors has decades of combined industry expertise,” said Tony Clark, Vice Chairman of Hoosier Net and CEO of SEI Data, Inc. “It’s a fantastic group, and I’m excited as we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to achieve broadband access for all Hoosiers, regardless of where they live. The companies that make up Hoosier Net are crucial in expanding internet access to Indiana’s residents and industries.”
Hoosier Net was founded in large part because its board members saw a need to connect rural communities in Indiana to the internet. As a result, unserved and underserved areas will have greater access to services thanks to the
proliferation of a statewide fiber network, which also benefits existing businesses and helps local carrier providers thrive.
The eight directors of Hoosier Net are from the 18 member-owned companies. Members of the board are as follows:
• John Greene, CEO of New Lisbon Holdings, Inc., Chairman of the Board and interim CEO of Hoosier Net
• Tony Clark, CEO of SEI Data, Inc., d/b/a SEI Communications and Vice Chairman of Hoosier Net
• Scott Hiatt, CFO of Central Indiana Communications, Inc., and Treasurer of Hoosier Net
• Tim Miles, President of Swayzee Telephone Company, Inc., dba Fiberhawk and Secretary of Hoosier Net
• Dave Fox, General Manager of Sweetser Rural Telephone Company Inc., and Board Member of Hoosier Net
• Mark Grady, CEO of New Paris Telephone, Inc., and Board Member of Hoosier Net
• James Tanneberger, Chairperson of Accord Telecommunications Collaborative, LLC and Board Member of
Hoosier Net
• Nathan Zehringer, General Manager of Independents Fiber Network (IFN) and Board Member of Hoosier Net
“The board of directors of Hoosier Net is focused. Our 18 member-owned companies work together to address concerns by utilizing their existing fiber networks that already span more than 7,500 miles across Indiana,” said John Greene, Chairman of Hoosier Net, LLC and CEO of New Lisbon Holdings, Inc. “Hoosier Net is working to attain statewide scale and enable broadband development by leveraging integrated and complementary assets of our member owners.”
About Hoosier Net, LLC
Hoosier Net and its owners are responsible for thousands of miles of fiber-optic network across Indiana.
Hoosier Net also provides commercial service throughout the United States through INDATEL.
Visit www.hoosiernet.com, email
sales@hoosiernet.com or call (317) 449-7154 for additional information.
