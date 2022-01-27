INDIANAPOLIS — More than 30 organizations will host Indiana authors during 2022 as part of a statewide speakers program and writing workshop program offered through the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards. Category winners and shortlisted authors from the 2020 awards will visit communities virtually and in-person for the speaker program events to provide readings and discussions. Five communities will host Indiana authors for interactive workshops.
Indiana Humanities, the engine behind the Indiana Authors Awards, selected the hosts and provides support for award-winning Indiana authors to travel the state to speak to public audiences. The programs, open to public libraries, schools, churches, museums, community centers and other nonprofit organizations, are funded through the support of Glick Philanthropies.
“We are thrilled to provide people all across the state with more access to Indiana’s most talented authors,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “The generous support from Glick Philanthropies continues to provide more opportunities for Hoosiers to engage with literature written about and inspired by our state and to have thoughtful conversations about those works.”
Organizations hosting author talks include:
Bartholomew County Public Library, Columbus (Author: Nancy Kriplen)
Brown County Public Library, Nashville (Author: Michael Homoya)
Franklin County High School, Brookville (Author: Saundra Mitchell)
Greensburg-Decatur County Contractual Public Library, Greensburg (Author: Bill Sullivan)
Henry Henley Public Library, Carthage (Author: Bryan Furuness)
If included in the list above, call the library serving your community for additional details.
