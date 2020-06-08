STATEHOUSE — Area lawmakers encourage Hoosiers whose jobs were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of tuition-free training grants offered through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.
Established in 2017, the program provides Workforce Ready Grants to help Indiana residents who have a high school diploma or equivalent but less than a college degree receive training in high-demand job fields. With more than 500,000 Hoosiers filing for unemployment since March, State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said these grants could help those who are laid off or furloughed to build on their skills and get a better paying job.
“Stretches of economic hardship are good times to invest in yourself,” Frye said. “The state’s Next Level Jobs program provides free training options to help Hoosiers make themselves more marketable when looking for work and increase their earning potential.”
Hoosiers can visit NextLevelJobs.org to apply for training grants, which cover the cost of tuition and fees for working adults to earn a high-value certificate at Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University. According to State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville), jobseekers can connect to local training and resources to find jobs in high-demand industries, including advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services, and transportation and logistics.
“Hardworking Hoosiers around our state drive our economy and keep us moving forward,” Saunders said. “Many may be struggling right now, but Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program could help give them a new start. The program offers free training, providing opportunities to learn skills, open new career options or get ahead in a current job.”
The Ivy Tech campus in Batesville offers students the opportunity to earn a certificate or technical certificate in machine tool technology, information technology support, as a pharmacy support technician and more. For information, visit IvyTech.edu/Batesville.
“As more Hoosiers return to work, some might have decided they want to be in a different field,” State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said. “Indiana has attracted thousands of high-paying jobs in high-demand industries. Now we need workers to fill those positions, and Next Level Jobs is a good way to gain the necessary skills for these careers.”
Anyone interested in opportunities through Vincennes University have until July 2 to register for the second round of summer courses. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all courses will be offered online.
Businesses in high-demand industries can apply for Employer Training Grants, which provide $5,000 for each employee who is trained, hired and retained for six months.
Hoosiers can learn more about eligibility requirements and apply for a Workforce Ready Grant or Employer Training Grant at NextLevelJobs.org. Anyone who needs help with the application process can call 317-715-9007 to speak one-on-one with a financial aid expert for free through INvestEd.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) represents House District 54, which includes Henry County and portions of Rush and Wayne counties.
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
Information provided
